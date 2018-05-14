1 Online Dating Mistake: Not Smiling

Given the anxiety-inducing hell involved in setting up an online dating profile, most of us will welcome any professional advice we can get.

After spending time working at both Tinder and Bumble, the sociologist Dr. Jess Carbino has pinpointed one of the most common mistakes people make on their dating profiles.

It’s going to sound super obvious, but most tidbits of truth do. The most common mistake (spread across all ages and demographics) that Carbino has noticed is a lack of smiling in profile pictures.

“We’ve been so socialized to believe that this sexy, smoldering look is theoretically appealing because we’ve watched people in movies and in Calvin Klein ads presenting themselves in this way. But the vast majority of people don’t look like people in Calvin Klein ads,” Carbino said.

She went on to emphasize that attempting to look like a sultry (and unhappy) model in your photos “doesn’t give off the type of sentiment that you want to be projected toward a potential match. You want to come off as kind and approachable, which is what smiling projects.”

