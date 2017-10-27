10 Careers That Pay Women MORE Than Men

If you’re a woman in the workforce, you’re probably well aware of the ever enduring, depressing statistic that, on average, a woman only makes 82 cents to every dollar a man earns in this country. (The wage gap is far larger for African-American and Latino women.) Things are even worse on a global scale. According to the World Economic Forum, it’s going to take more than 100 years to close the pay gap worldwide, which leaves many women wondering what to do in the meantime. Well, for starters, you could look for a job in a number of careers, 10 of them below, where women are paid more than men.

A new Glassdoor study analyzed 46,900 résumés on its site and the effect that college majors can have on the gender wage gap in the United States. According to the study, male-dominated majors, mainly STEM-related fields such as mechanical engineering (89 percent male), civil engineering (83 percent male), and computer science and engineering (74 percent male), often lead to the most lucrative jobs in the country. Sadly, nine out of 10 of the most high-paying careers are also male dominated, while six out of 10 of the lowest-paying careers are, you guessed it, female dominated.

But the good news is there are a number of majors that actually end up favoring women financially, at least with jobs during the first five years after graduation. Below, 10 careers in which women earn more than men.

1. Architecture: Women make 14 percent more than men.Average female salary within five years: $57,000 Average male salary within five years: $50,000

2. Music: Women make 10.1 percent more than men.Average female salary within five years: $44,020 Average male salary within five years: $40,000

3. Social work: Women make 8.4 percent more than men.Average female salary within five years: $40,640 Average male salary within five years: $37,500

4. Advertising: Women make 8.1 percent more than men.Average female salary within five years: $46,500 Average male salary within five years: $43,020

5. Environmental science: Women make 6.8 percent more than men.Average female salary within five years: $47,000 Average male salary within five years: $44,000

6. Chemical engineering: Women make 5.4 percent more than men. Average female salary within five years: $63,770 Average male salary within five years: $60,480

7. Kinesiology: Women make 4.9 percent more than men. Average female salary within five years: $43,000 Average male salary within five years: $41,000

8. Mechanical engineering: Women make 3 percent more than men. Average female salary within five years: $68,000 Average male salary within five years: $66,040

9. Sports management: Women make 1.6 percent more than men. Average female salary within five years: $42,672 Average male salary within five years: $42,000

10. Anthropology: Women make 1.5 percent more than men. Average female salary within five years: $41,250 Average male salary within five years: $40,640