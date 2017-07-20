The 10 Germiest Kids Items You’re Probably Forgetting to Clean

Looking at your kid’s army of stuffed animals and struggling to remember the last time you washed them?

Yeah, you aren’t alone.

Plush toys are some of the best traveling buddies for kids — often tagging along to grocery stores, malls, and vacations before making their way back into LO’s bed. That makes them susceptible to all sorts of nasty germs.

While the quintessential diaper bag is not the germiest item on this list, the thought of what moms bring home on that lifeline of a bag is will give you nightmares. Think about it: You take your diaper bag everywhere and likely place it on random floors and surfaces.

Nope … don’t want to think about that.

5. TV Remote

Rounding out the top five of the germiest items your kids encounter is the TV remote — you know, the thing that always ends up somewhere it’s not supposed to be (under the couch, in the bathroom)?

6. Plastic Toy

Ah, who doesn’t love these toys that you often find covered in drool, spit-up, and some unidentifiable matter you pray to God isn’t poop?

7. Board Book

Why settle for softback books when your kid can chew and drool on board books? These common teething ring subsitutes apparently come with a germy price.

8. Bedroom Door/Knob

Who are we kidding, we can’t remember the last time we thoroughly cleaned the doorknobs in our homes. A closed door is like a silent alarm for children to invade a room, which is probably why bedroom doors and doorknobs go unnoticed.

9. Cell Phone/Tablet

Believe it or not, your cell phone and tablet aren’t that germy — which is pretty surprising. Then again, most of us only use our gadgets as sanity savers when our kids need entertainment … we mean an “educational experience.”