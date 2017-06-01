10 Signs He’s Serious About Your Relationship

1. He makes a point to check in with you before making plans. The two of you might not yet be at the point where you naturally spend every weekend together, but he checks in with you before making plans to go on trips or away for a day to visit his family. Because you have plan priority.

2. He gets upset if he doesn’t hear from you all day. That “Hey, how was your day” text means not only was he thinking of you, but he’s wondering what you were doing that was so much better than messaging him.

3. He assumes you’re his de-facto plus one. When he says, “Hey, I have a wedding in November” as a way of inviting you instead of actually asking, it means he’s taking things pretty seriously.

4. He makes a point to take you to his favorite places. He takes you to his favorite bar or “the best” (in his mind) place to get pizza. This means he’s letting you into his world. He’s saying, “I trust you not to lurk outside of this place with a knife, waiting for me to show up if I ever break up with you.” That’s a big deal.

5. He sits through Scandal because he knows it’s your favorite. No man would want to sit through a girly show unless he’s either (1) trying to have sex with you or (2) trying to get brownie points. If he’s already had sex with you, then he’s just trying to rack up the points. And no guy cares about getting in your good graces unless he actually cares about your good graces in the first place. If he didn’t see things going anywhere, he wouldn’t waste five hours of his time binge-watching Gilmore Girls with you.

6. He packs an overnight bag. When he stays over, he’s not running out the door first thing in the morning. He wants to stay for pancakes. Although, to be fair, this could just mean he’s serious about pancakes, not you.

7. His friends Facebook you. No one in their right might would send a friend request to someone they know isn’t sticking around. Granted, not everyone is in their right mind, but if you get a torrent of new Facebook friends, it’s because they can tell he’s serious about you.

8. He comes over when you’re sick. Cuddling with a sweaty ball of oozing mucus isn’t fun for anyone. If he’s making you soup and hanging out with you on your couch while you start building a collection of used tissues around you, it’s not because this is some casual fling.

9. He’s willing to take things slow. He doesn’t disappear on you if you don’t sleep with him after the first three dates. The two of you even have a conversation about “where things are going.”

10. He doesn’t actively avoid meeting your friends (or even your family). If he were planning on making a clean break after some casual dating, he wouldn’t bother trying to make a good impression on your friends. If he’s not having something come up every time you want him to meet you at a group event, it means he’s not looking to run away at the first sign of things getting serious.

