10 Ways Moms Sneak in ‘Me Time’

Being a mom is awesome. You’ve always got something to do, and people who want to be with you. That’s great when your kids are pulling you towards the swings at the park or snuggling close while you read them a story. But it’s less fun when you want to pee with the door closed or even have a minute (or two, maybe?) when you get to breathe and think about your own needs.

Luckily, we don’t need a weekend, or even a day, away to recharge our batteries. Moms are masters at multitasking, which means we’re able to sneak in little moments for ourselves with our family being none the wiser (and sometimes even when they’re with us!)

Looking for some ways to up your ninja “me time” ways? Here’s how to find your bliss on the sly. And no, there’s no need to fess up to the family. Let them think a mom’s work is never done!

1. Never say no to a round of Hide and Seek