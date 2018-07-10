100-Degree Heat Tomorrow Followed By Severe Storms

The weather on Wednesday is going to be downright mean in Minnesota, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and storms advancing across the state.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for most of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, St. Cloud, Morris, Willmar and Mankato. High temperatures are expected to rising into the low to mid 90s, with heat index values reaching triple digits thanks to tropical dew points in the mid, possibly upper 70s.

Thursday could be just as hot, but it all depends on whether cloud cover from storms Wednesday night hang around for much of the day.

As for those Wednesday storms, they’re expected to develop and expand along a cold front pushing in from the eastern Dakotas, with the Storm Prediction Center suggesting possible damaging winds and large hail, maybe even a tornado or two, as the storms intensify in Minnesota and work their way across the state late in the day and overnight.

Source: bringmethenews.com

