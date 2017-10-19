131 MPH & Drunk: Driver Cited On Highway 14 In Mankato

Talk about a lead-foot! Southernminnesotanews.com is reporting today that a 19-year-old man is facing a handful of criminal charges after being stopped for speeding and drunk driving in Mankato.

Caleb Michael Schultz was allegedly going 131 miles per hour when he was pulled over just before 3:00am on Sunday on Highway 14 at Highway 22. Authorities say he failed a portable breath test, but they’ve not yet detailed his blood alcohol concentration.

Schultz is charged with speeding and three counts of driving while intoxicated.

The State Patrol says Schultz is from Fairfax, although his address is listed as Mankato in court documents.