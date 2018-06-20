16:8 Fasting Diet Links to Weight Loss, Health Benefits in Study

Fasting diets have gained popularity in the past few years, but the scientific evidence to prove they keep us healthy while they help us lose weight is sparse. Now, researchers have shed light on what one type of time-restricted eating does to the body.

In a small, preliminary study, researchers assigned 23 obese volunteers the 16:8 diet: a form of intermittent fasting. Followers of the popular regime eat during an eight-hour window, in this case between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. And for 16 hours between they only consume calorie-free drinks, such as water.

For 12 weeks, the scientists measured factors, including the participants’ fat mass, blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels. The researchers compared the results to existing data from a separate weight loss trial carried out between 2011 and 2015.

Individuals who ate between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. consumed around 350 fewer calories, resulting in a loss of 3 percent body weight, and their blood pressure dropped by around 7mm Hg. However, their fat mass, insulin resistance, and cholesterol levels were similar to the control group.

