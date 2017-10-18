2017 Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival

The Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival is on November 11th from 11-4pm at Verizon Center Grand Hall in Mankato. This FREE family event is brought to you in part by Kia of Mankato, Noble RV Of Madelia & Rhapsody Music. Join us for the kick off to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots annual toy drive. If you can, we invite you to bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation.
This one of a kind event boasts something for everyone! Kids will enjoy free crafts from District 77 Community Ed as well as other fun kid’s activities. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping with a variety of vendor booths. Bundle up and hop on the Western Specialized Trolley for a horse drawn carriage ride through downtown Mankato. Plan on catching some of the amazing performances on the Garlick’s Water Conditioning Entertainment Stage.
Do your little ones have their Christmas lists ready? Stop by Rock Street Auto’s Santa Central to tell the big guy that you’ve been good this year! Let Parties and Wedding’s Plus snap a picture!
Kick off the holiday season with us on November 11th at the Verizon Center Grand Hall!