23 Year Old Woman Charged With Stealing From Mankato Church

When police found her, she was sleeping in a room at the Centenary United Methodist Church that she had “destroyed” on Sunday. Police say 23 year old Emily Ann Riley was behind a shelf and on top of costumes that are used in church plays and appeared to be under the influence of illegal narcotics, with signs indicating methamphetamine usage. She is accused of breaking into the church, two counts of theft, receiving stolen property and giving a police officer a false name. Police say they also found her to be in possession of a Google Chromebook, a backpack and CDs, all of which had been stolen from a vehicle earlier in the day.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com