The 3 Key Questions You Should Always Ask On a Date
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 9:09 AM

It’s hard to get to know someone on a first date. You’re in a noisy restaurant and you’re both trying to impress each other. So how can you use seemingly innocent chitchat to get to the meat and potatoes of a person? The folks at the dating website OK Cupid culled data from their 7 million users and came up with 3 questions that will get to the heart of what you want to know. For example:

  • If you want to know whether they’re only interested in something non-committal and casual, ask this: Do you like beer? Research shows that beer lovers are 60% more likely to want casual, no-strings-attached encounters. And that’s true of men and women who prefer beer.
  • Want to know how smart your date is? Ask this: Do you have a TV in your bedroom? We all know that too much TV is bad for the brain, but the OK Cupid folks found a really strong correlation. Three-quarters of the guys without a TV in the bedroom aced their basic-intelligence test. While the same number of guys with a TV in the bedroom failed the intelligence test.
  • And, if you want to know whether your date ever wants kids, ask one of two thing: “At the movies, do you leave before the credits are over?” OR “Do you believe in miracles?” It turns out, a remarkable 82% of people who leave before the movie credits are looking to start a family. The researchers admit they don’t understand the correlation. But as for the “miracles” question – if your date says “yes” they do believe, they’re 1.5 times more likely to want kids. And as we all know, birth is a miracle.

    Source:  tesh.com

