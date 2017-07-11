3 Tips To Help Reach Your Weight Loss Goals

- First: Start – or re-start – things on a Monday. Studies show that we’re more likely to commit ourselves to change – and to stick with it – if we have a chance to start with a clean slate – like on the first day of the year. And every Monday is the start of a new week – which means, we have 52 chances a year to tackle a new goal. That’s why studies show that Monday is the most popular day for starting diets and stopping smoking.
- Next: Write up a game plan. People with plans stick to their goals way more often than those who just wing it. Because “wanting” to lose weight leads to procrastination, for example…… While making concrete plans about how to lose the weight leads to success. So, put on your calendar “Eat fruit or vegetables at every meal today.” Or, “Thursday is Spin class.” Studies show that when things are written on our calendar, we’re more likely to do them.
- Another tip for reaching your goals: Don’t come up with a Plan B “just in case.” In several recent studies, people who were told to come up with a Plan B were much less likely to reach their main objective. Because having a backup plan somehow makes failure feel more acceptable.
Source: tesh.com
Comments