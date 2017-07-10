4 Foods Cats Should NEVER Eat!

Cats are such picky eaters that we may not think much about what they shouldn’t be eating.
But there are a few common foods your cats should never eat. These come from Karl Jandrey, professor of small animal emergency care at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.
- First: Tuna! Cats can actually be addicted to tuna. And while a little every now and then probably won’t hurt, a steady diet of tuna meant for human consumption can lead to malnutrition – because it won’t have all the nutrients a cat needs. Also, too much tuna can cause mercury poisoning, or lead to Yellow Fat Disease. This is an extremely painful and sometimes fatal disease that comes from a deficiency of Vitamin E. It’s the result of a diet that’s high in unsaturated fatty acid – and tuna’s usually the culprit.
- Next: Onions in all forms – powdered, raw, cooked or dehydrated – can break down a cat’s red blood cells, leading to anemia. And that’s true even for the onion powder that’s found in some baby foods. Onions can also cause gastrointestinal problems – the same goes for garlic and chives.
- Something else that’s bad for cats: Alcohol! Just two teaspoons of whisky can cause a coma in a 5-pound cat, and one more teaspoon could kill it. And the higher the proof, the worse the damage.
- And lastly: Caffeine in large enough quantities can be fatal for a cat – and there’s no antidote. In addition to tea and coffee, caffeine can be found in cocoa, chocolate, colas and energy drinks. So keep all of these away from your cats.
Source: tesh.com