4 Foods Cats Should NEVER Eat!

There are a few common foods your cats should never eat. These come from Karl Jandrey, professor of small animal emergency care at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

First: Tuna! Cats can actually be addicted to tuna. And while a little every now and then probably won’t hurt, a steady diet of tuna meant for human consumption can lead to malnutrition – because it won’t have all the nutrients a cat needs. Also, too much tuna can cause mercury poisoning, or lead to Yellow Fat Disease. This is an extremely painful and sometimes fatal disease that comes from a deficiency of Vitamin E. It’s the result of a diet that’s high in unsaturated fatty acid – and tuna’s usually the culprit.

Next: Onions in all forms – powdered, raw, cooked or dehydrated – can break down a cat’s red blood cells, leading to anemia. And that’s true even for the onion powder that’s found in some baby foods. Onions can also cause gastrointestinal problems – the same goes for garlic and chives.

Something else that’s bad for cats: Alcohol! Just two teaspoons of whisky can cause a coma in a 5-pound cat, and one more teaspoon could kill it. And the higher the proof, the worse the damage.

And lastly: Caffeine in large enough quantities can be fatal for a cat – and there's no antidote. In addition to tea and coffee, caffeine can be found in cocoa, chocolate, colas and energy drinks. So keep all of these away from your cats.