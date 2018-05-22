4 Signs Your Perfect New Boyfriend Is Actually a Psychopath

Here are 4 signs you’re in a relationship with a psychopath who’s love bombing you:

1. They make over-the-top statements at inappropriately early times, any time in the first few months.

They say things like:

• “You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever met.”

• “I knew you were the one the moment I laid eyes on you.”

• “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

• “There is no one in the world as beautiful, handsome, intelligent as you.”

Notice the use of absolute statements.

It isn’t normal for healthy, well-adjusted people at the beginning of new relationships to speak to you like this. Consider that they can’t really know you that well that early in your relationship.

You haven’t had enough time together to develop that level of knowing about each other. You both might be excited, but watch for overwhelmingly flattering and unreal statements about you.

2. They make a lot of statements about your similarities.

The nature of psychopaths is that they are chameleons who adopt new masks when they are trying to seduce someone new. They listen a lot and say things that are meant to make you feel exactly alike.

Statements like: “Wow, I also played that weird sport and was a fan of tuba music.”

3. They seem to be everything you have ever wanted in a mate.

Space and time are your weapons against dating and falling for a psychopath. Keep a rein on your emotions. If you have that “wow, this seems off” feeling in your gut, always listen and run!

If you aren’t sure, and the relationship does seem really good, just wait and see. You don’t have to move in with them, get married or buy a house together right now.

4. They evoke your sympathy.

Hearing sob stories from them? Psychopaths know that people love to root for the underdog and use it to their advantage. They often hide the fact that they are completely unemployable and are a total parasite with lots of statements about how they are down on their luck and just looking for a big break.

Remember, healthy partners have pride! A healthy person won’t bring their skeletons out of the closet right away and walk them around for fear that you will be scared off.

The psychopath knows this and will use their down on their luck stories to make them seem more honest and trustworthy, when in fact they are the opposite.

Now that you know what to watch out for, how to do you protect yourself from dating a psychopath?

Your greatest weapon in any new relationship is time. Never, ever, make big, life-changing decisions at the beginning of a new relationship. Just take your time and see where it goes. If the other person is genuine, they will also want to get to know you and won’t mind if it takes a while.

Remember there is never a rush to do anything in a relationship unless the other person is literally bleeding and you have to call an ambulance.

The longer that you are with one of these people, the harder it becomes for them to maintain their mask and keep their lies straight.

From other’s reports, it takes three to six months before the mask starts slipping. That is why the beginning of the relationship is such a critical time to take it slow.

Phew. I know all of this sounds scary, but rest assured that psychopaths make up about 1 percent of the population, based on research.

There are a ton of great people out there who have never considered making a skin suit.

Remember to always listen to your gut feeling and use space and time to your advantage in a new relationship.

