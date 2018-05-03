4 Ways to Balance Parenting and Work This Summer

When school lets out for summer, being a parent and managing your career or business will inevitably compete for your limited time. For parents, finding a balance is far from easy.

Most parents today work, and in almost half of two-parent families, both parents have full-time jobs. Work tends to come first, and 39% of mothers and a full 50% of fathers report feeling that they aren’t able to spend enough time with their kids. Unfortunately, spending an unsupervised summer in front a video game is setting kids back by months when they return to school in the fall.

When it comes to math, the average student returns to the classroom 2.6 months academically behind where he or she finished the prior school year. The best way to combat this loss of learning, often dubbed the “summer slide,” is by including enriching activities throughout the summer. Fortunately, there are many solutions that will give kids the chance to learn and grow while giving parents some relief in those hectic summer schedules. Here are a few ways you can balance work and home life when school’s out for summer:

1. Choose the right educational camps and summer programs.

The sheer number of summer opportunities available for kids of all ages can be overwhelming. Look for programs that combine social and educational experiences, helping students excel during the rest of the year.

For instance, Julian Krinsky Camps & Programs caters to a wide variety of passions, including athletics, the arts, coding, and even e-sports. Furthermore, many summer programs offer college credit for eager students who want to get ahead, and some — like MIT’s LaunchX — go so far as to help students start legitimate companies. Summer programs have become increasingly sophisticated, and they can be a great way to boost a college application.

2. Challenge your kids.

Summer can be a valuable time for children to recharge and take a break from a formal classroom environment, but that doesn’t mean intellectual stimulation should cease entirely. If you’re looking for a less structured, more affordable way to ensure your kids remain intellectually engaged this summer, look for organizations that host fun competitions. Public libraries often offer reading challenges that give participants the chance to win prizes if they’re willing to turn off the TV and pick up a book. Because math skills are even more likely to deteriorate during the break, look into programs like the Summer Math Challenge . It’s a fun, motivating way to keep skills fresh.

3. Prioritize health.

During the summer months, kids are especially prone to becoming sedentary. Sleeping in is followed by a passive session in front of a screen, and before you know it, the kids have gone all day without leaving the house. At school, activities such as PE and recess are designed to help students burn calories and get the blood flowing. During the summer, it’s largely up to parents to ensure that kids get the activity they need to stay healthy, and parents themselves can often use some movement as well.

To avoid the inevitable moans and groans when you try to usher your kids outside, find energizing outlets for activity such as a Rockin’ Jump trampoline park or ClimbZone indoor rock-climbing facility. These activities will give your children the exercise they need, but they’ll seem more like a fun family outing than a chore. Summer can become the time of year when the whole family renews their commitment to fitness.

4. Don’t go it alone.

At work, you rely on a network of employees and colleagues to help you get everything done. Parenting is no different, and even if you have a partner at home contributing to the cause, there are other ways to remove certain tasks from your plate. Trading babysitting responsibilities with friends is a nice way to guarantee you have some much-needed time to unwind without spending a fortune on sitters. On the other hand, if you have the resources, hiring a cook or housekeeper as a summer treat can leave you more time with your kids, giving you a seasonal way to take a break along with your kids even though you’re still working long and unpredictable days.

Your kids no doubt look forward to summer break, and you should too. If you’ve started to dread it as a zone when you feel even more stressed out, while your children go overboard on leisurely laziness, it’s time to find a happy medium. With a little planning and collaboration, those two and a half months can become a special time for kids of all ages – including the parents. Summer enrichment activities are an investment that will continue to pay off long after everyone in your family has graduated.

