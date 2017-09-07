Here Are the 5 Best and Worst Cities for Women in the U.S.

Women earn about 80% of what men do nationwide. But in some US metropolitan areas, they earn as little as 53%. The gender pay gap is just one factor that went into determining the best and worst US metropolitan areas for women, per 24/7 Wall St. Also based on life expectancy and educational attainment, the top five in each category are as follows:
Best:
1. Ithaca, NY
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
3. Iowa City, Iowa
4. Boulder, Colo.
5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
Worst:
1. Gadsden, Ala.
2. Michigan City-La Porte, Ind.
3. Shreveport-Bossier City, La.
4. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
5. Idaho Falls, Idaho