Here Are the 5 Best and Worst Cities for Women in the U.S.

Women earn about 80% of what men do nationwide. But in some US metropolitan areas, they earn as little as 53%. The gender pay gap is just one factor that went into determining the best and worst US metropolitan areas for women, per 24/7 Wall St. Also based on life expectancy and educational attainment, the top five in each category are as follows:

Best:

1. Ithaca, NY

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

3. Iowa City, Iowa

4. Boulder, Colo.

5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

Worst:

1. Gadsden, Ala.

2. Michigan City-La Porte, Ind.

3. Shreveport-Bossier City, La.

4. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

5. Idaho Falls, Idaho