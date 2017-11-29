5 Dating Tips For Women That Sound Ridiculous But Are Actually Useful

1. Go On A Date With An Adrenaline Rush

Want to catch feelings quickly? Skip the coffee date and do something that actually gives you both an adrenaline rush. That doesn’t have to mean skydiving, though. It could be an amusement park or anything that gets the heart pumping. Past studies have even shown that generalized arousal (meaning some sort of stimulus for your nervous system) can actually translate into sexual arousal and attraction.

2. Use The Word “Healthy” In Your Dating Profile

If you want to get more positive reactions to your online dating profile, there is one simple thing you might consider including: the word “healthy.” Yep, it’s true. A study done by researchers at Zoosk found something as simple as including the word “healthy” in your profile can increase the amount of messages you get by 17 percent. In other words, time to update your dating bio.

3. Keep A Close Eye On Your Date’s Feet

I know what you’re thinking. “Um, that sounds creepy AF.” But stick with me here, because there is a method to this madness. More specifically, you’ll want to pay attention to which direction your date’s feet are pointing. According to AskMen, since our feet are at the greatest distance from our brains, we aren’t as aware of them as we are the rest of our body. And that lack of attention make them a big ol’ tell. So if you notice your date’s feet are pointed in your direction, then congrats, because that indicates interest. However, if they are consistently pointed away from you… well, you get the picture.

4. Split A Dessert With Your Date

It may sound corny, but having something sweet on your date can actually lead to romance. Don’t believe me? Too bad, because science backs me up. A study conducted by Purdue university showed that people who had consumed something sweet-tasting were more likely to want a relationship with a someone. The theory is that the brain associates the sweet taste with more lovey-dovey thoughts, according to AskMen. And hey, if it doesn’t work, you still got dessert, right?

5. Wear Red On Your First Date

If you really want to catch your date’s eye, slip into something red. It turns out, there is a reason that romance and Valentine’s Day are associated with the color. According to a study in the European Journal of Social Psychology, men were more drawn to a person in red, and wearing the color also increased the confidence of the person wearing it. Bam!

As promised, these tips may sound crazy at first, but give them a shot. They might be strange, but they actually work!

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook