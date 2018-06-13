5 Tips for Making the Best Ribs This Summer

1. Remove the membrane.

One step to better ribs? Remove the thin, tough membrane that lines the bone side of your slab of ribs. The easiest way to do that is to slide a butter knife under the membrane — somewhere the between two rib bones — and then use your fingers to pull the membrane up and then off in one or two large pieces.

2. Make a dry rub.

Flavoring ribs before you get them into the slow cooker, the oven, or the grill is an essential step for juicy ribs. A mixture of salt, pepper, herbs, and spices creates a crust on the exterior of the ribs that protects them from drying out while also creating the most delicious texture. For extra-juicy ribs, use a smear of your favorite mustard to ensure the rub sticks to the meat.

See how it’s done: How To Make a Dry Rub

3. Cook them low and slow.

Hot and fast heat will dry out the lean ribs, so use slow, tender heat when cooking. We love a low oven or the slow cooker for using this technique without a smoker or a temperature-controlled grill.

Get the recipe: How To Make the Best BBQ Baby Back Ribs in the Slow Cooker

4. Sauce at the end.

Yes, everyone wants those saucy, finger-licking ribs, but if you lather up the ribs at the beginning of cooking you risk burning the sauce. Instead, cook the ribs to perfection and add sauce near the end of cooking. One or two coats will make for a nice, thick layer that results in finger-licking good ribs.

5. Finish them on the grill (or under the broiler).

The final step before serving and after saucing is to cook the sauced ribs to finish extra sticky. You can do this with a few quick minutes under a broiler or you can throw the ribs — meaty-side down — directly on the grill before slicing and serving.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook