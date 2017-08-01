These Are 5 of the Unhealthiest Things You Can Order at Chain Restaurants

The Center for Science in the Public Interest is out with its annual list of chain restaurant “meals” that are so packed with calories they’re more like a full day (or more) worth of food, the Consumerist reports. Highlights from CSPI’s list of eight:

– The highest number of calories: Texas Roadhouse’s 16-oz. Prime Rib with Loaded Sweet Potato and Caesar Salad, with 2,820. The meal also comes packed with 72 grams of fat and an estimated 51 grams of added sugar.

– The highest number of calories … to eat first thing in the morning: IHOP’s Cheeseburger Omelette with a side of Buttermilk Pancakes clocks in at 1,990.

– Craziest cocktail: The Cheesecake Factory’s Flying Gorilla, an alcoholic chocolate-banana milkshake, packs a whopping 950 calories and about 60 grams of added sugar.

– Most calorie-packed dessert: Uno Pizzeria and Grill’s appropriately named Ridiculously Awesome, Insanely Large Chocolate Cake harbors 1,740 calories and an estimated 168 grams of added sugar.

– Biggest number of calories in a burger: Buffalo Wild Wings’ Cheese Curd Bacon Burger (yes, it’s a bacon cheeseburger topped with deep-fried cheese curds) at 1,950 calories.

Click for the full list and more of the insane nutritional information on each item.