The 52 Year Tradition In Mankato Is Officially Over After This Year

Well, it’s official. Here is the statement the Minnesota Vikings issued today.

Eden Prairie, MN (July 18, 2017) – The Minnesota Vikings announced today its intention to host Verizon Vikings Training Camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) Performance Center beginning in 2018. Contingent on construction of the team’s new training facility and headquarters in Eagan, MN, scheduled to be completed in March 2018, the decision means the 2017 training camp will be the team’s 52nd and final season at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“Over the past 52 years we have formed incredible relationships with Minnesota State University, Mankato, the City of Mankato, and the entire community, and those partnerships made this decision difficult,” said Vikings Chief Operating Officer Kevin Warren. “With our increased space and amenities, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will give our players, coaches and staff the best opportunity to succeed, and we feel hosting training camp at our new home is the proper move for the organization and Vikings fans. We strongly believe it is important to make this announcement now so we can truly celebrate 52 years with our Mankato partners this summer.”

To commemorate the 52-year run, the Vikings have additional items planned for this year’s training camp, including the following:

• Vikings Lasting Legacy

– In partnership with the Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation, the team is endowing an annual scholarship that supports an incoming student of financial need from Blue Earth County. The funds will help assist students in their pursuit of higher education at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

• Commemorative Poster

– Every fan visiting Vikings Village will receive a free commemorative poster that celebrates the past 52 years. The Vikings ticket office will distribute the posters from its booth as fans enter camp.

• Commemorative Training Camp “Playbook”

– This year’s “Playbook” will feature a commemorative cover and content focused primarily on training camp throughout the years. Fans will receive free copies as they enter camp.

• Recognition Ceremony – Saturday, August 5

– Prior to the annual night practice, a short ceremony will be held on Blakeslee Field. Vikings Legends will be invited to attend and be recognized on the field.

• Community “Thank You” Event – Monday, August 7

– The team will thank training camp community partners from over the years by hosting them in the VIP tent to watch practice and meet Vikings Legends.

“On behalf of Minnesota State University, Mankato, I want to express a sincere thank you to the Minnesota Vikings for 52 years of training camp on our campus,” said Minnesota State Mankato President Richard Davenport. “As we prepare to celebrate the University’s 150th anniversary in 2018, it’s noteworthy to point out that we have been a Vikings partner for more than 1/3 of our institution’s history. We have greatly appreciated our relationship with the Vikings through the years, and we will cherish the memories. I invite fans from Minnesota and beyond to join us in enjoying one final Vikings training camp this summer at Minnesota State Mankato.”

The Vikings intend to keep future training camp practices open to fans at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. Details will be made available at the appropriate time.

Source: vikings.com