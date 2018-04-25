6 Lies Movies Told You About Dating

Dating can be frustrating, especially when Hollywood films portray picture-perfect dates and relationships that make most of us expect the same. When perfection doesn’t happen, we can’t help but ask: “What’s wrong with me?”
Perhaps the right question is: “What’s wrong with movies?” Because experts refute many relationship myths perpetuated by Hollywood. Read on for six ways that dating is different on the big screen.
1. Love at first sight happens all the time.
Movies like “(500) Days of Summer” and “Romeo + Juliet” would have you believe that love at first sight is a common occurrence. Two people lock eyes and — bingo! — they’re suddenly smitten.
However, according to a 2017 study in the Netherlands, “What kind of love is love at first sight? An empirical investigation,” love at first sight isn’t exactly “love.” Although people did report feeling an instant spark with another person at some point in their lives, research showed that this phenomenon is based on a strong sense of attraction rather than on feelings of intimacy, commitment, or passion, which are the qualities associated with true love.
2. The man always asks the woman out (in a heterosexual pairing).
Rom-coms often tell the same old story of boy meets girl, in which traditional gender norms run rampant. For example, the male protagonist is usually the first one to make a move when it comes to setting up a date.
However, this old-fashioned approach is slowly fading out, according to a survey by The League, an invite-only dating app. It looked at data from 100 couples that successfully got together through the app and found that one in three straight relationships started with the person who identifies as a woman initiating contact.
3. Blind dates are bound to be a disaster.
Movies have reaped a lot of comedic moments from blind dates gone awry, such as thatdisastrous double date in “When Harry Met Sally.”
But they’re not as hopeless as Hollywood would have us believe. After all, online dating revolves around constant blind dates.
According to a 2014 study from VoucherCloud.com that polled 2,511 married adults, one in four newlywed couples met on a blind date. That’s a 25% chance of success — if your end goal is to get married, that is.
4. First-time sex with a new person is awesome.
Steamy sex scenes from the likes of “Top Gun” and “Titanic” paint a pretty picture of having sex with a new person for the first time.
But most of us can admit that, despite the excitement and passion, first-time sex can be awkward or clumsy.
“For a woman, it’s not always particularly orgasmic,” write Em & Lo, Huffington Post sex experts, and columnists. “Sometimes, it takes a guy a while to find his way around a new partner’s body, or it takes her a while to become comfortable and relaxed enough with him to climax. (Or it takes her a while to become comfortable and relaxed enough with him to explain how exactly he can get her to climax.)”
But that’s completely normal and doesn’t mean the relationship is doomed.
“Don’t sweat it if the Earth doesn’t move the first time around,” they write. “It doesn’t mean you’re destined to have bad sex together and it definitely doesn’t mean you’re not meant to be together.”
5. Wowing them with an over-the-top date is the way to go.
Characters in movies often go to great lengths to impress their date, sometimes with surprise, over-the-top outings meant to sweep them off their feet.
However, according to messaging data from the online dating site Zoosk, women had different ideas about what constitutes an ideal date. Among ladies in their 20s and 30s, the word “dinner” came up most often when describing a great date. For women in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and older, “coffee” was the top request. So, keep it simple.
6. Opposites attract.
Movies perpetuate the myth that, no matter how different two people are, love can conquer all.
However, the notion that opposites attract might just be a romantic fallacy. Having shared interests is an important factor in a successful relationship, according to 64% of married couples in a 2014 study on marriage by the PEW Research Center.