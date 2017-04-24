6 Tips For Actually Enjoying Your Mondays…

Ever hear anyone say “Thank God it’s Monday?” Didn’t think so. But Mondays don’t have to be harsh. In fact, you can ENJOY them.

Right now, here are 6 tips that’ll have you looking forward to the first day of the week, courtesy of MSN.com:

#1. Keep Sundays low-key. It’s easy to get such a case of the “I hate Mondays” that it starts to bleed over into Sunday night. So, keep your mind on your weekend by planning a relaxing Sunday evening. Try a family board game or a movie with your buddies.

Tip #2: Make Friday afternoon clean up time. Whether it’s clearing your desk or cleaning your kitchen, you’ll start your weekend feeling less agitated – AND you won’t wake up to a mess Monday morning.

A 3rd tip for making Monday your favorite day of the week: Don’t skip the exercise. It doesn’t just get your blood moving – it gets you a GRANDE-sized dose of your brain’s feel good chemical serotonin, and that’ll do more than a LATTE when it comes to sailing through your day.

Monday makeover tip #4: Eat a healthy breakfast. That 9:00am jelly doughnut may taste good going down, but your carb and sugar rush will have you crashing by 10:30am. But a little protein and fiber will give you energy all day long. So opt for some yogurt and whole wheat toast instead.

Tip #5: Wear your favorite clothes on Monday. All day long you’ll feel a little extra spring in your step. And it’ll help you get out of bed in the morning.

And one last tip for making Monday your favorite day of the week: Schedule lunch with a friend. It doesn’t have to be a big deal. You could brown-bag it in the park. But a midday get-together with a good friend will keep your spirits up all morning long.

With a little effort, you might even start to think of Mondays as a nice break from your weekend.