6 Wild Summer 2018 Wedding Trends You’ll Love

Wondering what’s new this season? Here are the six wildest wedding trends of summer 2018.

1. Put a Twist on the Doughnut Wall

Late-night snacks have become a wedding staple that a lot of guests now look forward to. There’s nothing better than carbing up before their final dances or the wedding after party. In 2016, the doughnut wall trend swept weddings as both a twist on the typical dessert and as a “one last thing before you go” treat for guests. But in 2018, that trend is being taken over by people using the wall idea to showcase their favorite food item, from Olive Garden breadstick boards to bagel and cream cheese walls, couples are taking their favorite carb-loaded snack and displaying it in an Instagram-worthy way.

2. Dresses With Capes

The wedding dress trend that’s sweeping runways and ceremony aisles around the world: capes. The cape has a traditional feel (it covers the shoulders and the neckline) with the added touch of unique draping. Plus, you’ll feel like a superhero in your outfit! Real life superhero, Serena Williams wore a cape as part of her Alexander McQueen wedding dress, as seen on our February/March cover.

3. Flower Walls

Think to yourself, “How can I make my wedding ultra-Instagrammable?” One way surefire way: add a flower wall to your decor. Instead of going big and bold with your floral centerpieces, opt for a flower wall that guests can pose in front of and stop and smell as they walk by. Plus, it gives your reception room an ambiance perfect for the fresh summer season.

4. Neon Signs

One of the biggest decor trends for summer whether your ceremony or reception is indoors or outdoors is having custom neon signs at your wedding. Whether these signs say you and your fiancé’s names, a special slogan, or even your wedding hashtag, putting these signs around your venue gives your party an electric vibe. Plus, it’s the kind of decoration you can take from your wedding and display in your home afterward.

5. DIY Drink Bar

It’s summer, so the best way to keep your guests happy is to make sure they are hydrated throughout your wedding with booze of their choice (and water, of course). Having a signature cocktail was a trend of the past—now, go for a DIY cocktail bar where your guests can create their favorite drinks using fresh fruit as a summertime twist.

6. Colorful Candles

Summer is truly all about color; and one way to add it to your tables is with candles. Whether in a centerpiece or floating in water in the middle of the table, add a vibrant splash of color by using colored candles.

