7 Gross Facts About Kiddie Pools, Because There’s So Much More Than Just Water

When it comes to beating the heat, there’s nothing like a cool dip in the pool. Even the littlest kids enjoy splashing around in the water, too. But you should know about the gross things that lurk in the kiddie pool so you can keep your family safe. After all, nothing ruins the summer fun quite like a sudden stomach bug.

Here’s a small selection of the gross stuff that can hang out in a kiddie pool.

1. Shigella This is a type of bacteria that can hang out in stagnant water. Sometimes the shigella bacteria can live in untreated swimming pools, according to the CDC. It can cause Shigellosis, an infectious disease that may cause stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea, as further explained by the CDC. (This is partly why public pools often have those signs warning people who’ve had diarrhea to stay out).

2. Urine It’s no secret that kids pee in pools, but this is a gross habit when the water isn’t treated. For very young kids, check the swim diaper every half-hour or so, and encourage frequent bathroom breaks, as noted in Everyday Health.

3. Pink Eye Chlorine in a pool can help prevent pink eye, AKA conjunctivitis, as explained by the Water Quality & Health Council. But if one of the kids in the untreated backyard kiddie pool has pink eye, then it might spread to the others. Yuck.

4. Poop Get ready to get grossed out. Those swim diapers don’t stop leakage from getting into the pool water, as noted by Childrens MD. All the more reason to empty out that pool as soon as your little one is done playing.

5. E. Coli Another potential cause of recreational water illness, E.coli can also contaminate an inflatable pool, according to the CDC. As usual, keeping sick kids out of your pool is the best way to prevent this hazard.

6. Sunscreen, Sweat, & Body Oils Basically, anything that’s on your kid’s body will wind up in the pool water throughout the day. This goes for sweat, dirt, sunscreen, and whatever else happens to be on their person. These things aren’t pathogenic, but it still makes a pretty gross soup by the end of the day.