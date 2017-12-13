These 7 Jobs Have the Highest Divorce Rates

Topping the charts for the profession with the highest divorce rate at 52.9 percent are gaming managers who are hired by casinos and companies operating game rooms to interact with customers and make sure they have a fun and memorable experience.
“They work in an area that involves exposure to alcohol and interact with lots of people in a very celebratory environment, which could result in someone straying,” says Patricia M. Barbarito, a managing partner at Einhorn Harris law firm in New Jersey.
It may not be a big surprise that number two on the list are bartenders, at 52.7 percent, since they work in a similar environment to gaming managers. Their job entails late nights, lots of alcohol, and interaction with many different people. Plus, bartenders often rely on tips, so they have ample incentive to be friendly (and even flirtatious) with customers. Amy Saunders, a family law and divorce attorney based just outside Boston, says that it can be a recipe for relationship disaster.
“Bartenders listen to other people’s problems, which can open a door to an affair,” says Saunders. “When you complain about your spouse, opportunity for an affair is signaled to whoever listens, aka the bartender.” Another issue: “Most bartenders can’t leave until their last customer leaves, so they often have very little control of their schedules,” says family law attorney Allison Maxim. “It’s hard to plan time alone with your spouse with such an inconsistent schedule.”
While flying across the globe might seem like a glamorous gig, it’s also an occupation that has a 50.5 percent divorce rate.
Flight attendants are away often, meet many potential [affair] candidates, and may have a hard time scheduling alone time with their spouse, due to their travel schedule, says Saunders.
Jobs in construction might not strike you as ones that point to marital trouble, but rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders have a 50.1 percent divorce rate, and extruding and drawing machine setters, operator, and tenders have a 49.6 percent chance of getting divorced.
Barbarito’s explanation is that these jobs often require you to clock in at odd hours. “What strikes me about these professions is that there appears to be shift work involved,” says Barbarito. “One could speculate that the lack of a routine or schedule makes it difficult to stay connected and therefore to remain married.”
Saunders believes this job has a 49.7 percent divorce rate largely because of the type of stress they endure.
“Telemarketers have apparently drawn the short straw in life: They get to listen to people all day who hang up on them, yell at them, and be discourteous, then they have to go home and be kind in their marriage,” says Saunders. “Work does spill over into life, and it can either build you up or break you down. Many debt collectors also get divorced, I think for similar reasons.”