These 7 Jobs Have the Highest Divorce Rates

“They work in an area that involves exposure to alcohol and interact with lots of people in a very celebratory environment, which could result in someone straying,” says Patricia M. Barbarito, a managing partner at Einhorn Harris law firm in New Jersey.

Topping the charts for the profession with the highest divorce rate at 52.9 percent are gaming managers who are hired by casinos and companies operating game rooms to interact with customers and make sure they have a fun and memorable experience.

It may not be a big surprise that number two on the list are bartenders, at 52.7 percent, since they work in a similar environment to gaming managers. Their job entails late nights, lots of alcohol, and interaction with many different people. Plus, bartenders often rely on tips, so they have ample incentive to be friendly (and even flirtatious) with customers. Amy Saunders, a family law and divorce attorney based just outside Boston, says that it can be a recipe for relationship disaster.

“Bartenders listen to other people’s problems, which can open a door to an affair,” says Saunders. “When you complain about your spouse, opportunity for an affair is signaled to whoever listens, aka the bartender.” Another issue: “Most bartenders can’t leave until their last customer leaves, so they often have very little control of their schedules,” says family law attorney Allison Maxim. “It’s hard to plan time alone with your spouse with such an inconsistent schedule.”

3. Gaming services workers