These 7 Jobs Have the Highest Divorce Rates

Flight attendants are away often, meet many potential [affair] candidates, and may have a hard time scheduling alone time with their spouse, due to their travel schedule, says Saunders.

While flying across the globe might seem like a glamorous gig, it’s also an occupation that has a 50.5 percent divorce rate.

Jobs in construction might not strike you as ones that point to marital trouble, but rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders have a 50.1 percent divorce rate, and extruding and drawing machine setters, operator, and tenders have a 49.6 percent chance of getting divorced.

Barbarito’s explanation is that these jobs often require you to clock in at odd hours. “What strikes me about these professions is that there appears to be shift work involved,” says Barbarito. “One could speculate that the lack of a routine or schedule makes it difficult to stay connected and therefore to remain married.”

6. Switchboard operators

Although robots have, in fact, put many human switchboard operators out of business, they’re hardly extinct. Many hospitals and big corporations still use people to help guide phone calls to the right department or person. But why does this job have a 49.7 percent divorce rate?

No one knows for sure. “Switchboard operatosr interact on the telephone with many people, and I wonder if those conversations could lead to relationships being developed,” says Barbarito.