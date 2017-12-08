7 Reasons Being Pregnant During the Holidays Is the Best

1. Because Of All The Food Starting with Thanksgiving, the holidays are a non-stop eating fest. In fact, while some people consider the holiday season as the season of giving, I consider it a season of eating. Eating is legit my favorite thing to do, but I always feel so guilty when I overindulge. But if you’re pregnant during the holidays, you can indulge guilt-free. Start with turkey, work your way through the holidays with cookies and chocolates, and finish with some Chinese food on Christmas (at least that’s what I do).

2. Because Everyone Is Extra Cheerful & Nice While everything probably makes you cry when you’re pregnant, during the holiday season everyone is extra nice and happy. Everyone’s holiday spirit certainly brightens any otherwise dark day you might be having.

3. Because You Can Wear Whatever You Want I haven’t discovered too many maternity dresses are fabulous enough to wear to a holiday party. But when you’re pregnant, leggings become acceptable attire for any and all occasions. Pair those leggings with a long tunic and you’re as cute as a button. Plus, no matter what you wear, everyone will think you’re cute as hell. In fact, they’ll probably tell you so. You could show up in sweats and everyone would think you’re just the most adorable pregnant woman ever.

4. Because It’s The Perfect Excuse Is there a holiday party you don’t want to go to? A work event you are dreading? A family gathering you’d rather miss? Well, being pregnant is the best excuse one can have (almost as good as having a newborn). No one dares question a pregnant woman and her motives.

5. Because You Can Take Super Cute Holiday Pictures Pregnant women already take the best pictures, but imagine pregnant women pictures during the cozy and beautiful holiday season. Belly pictures by the tree, outside in the snow, and in front of a fireplace will surely be aesthetically beautiful.

6. Because You Don’t Have To Host No one expects a woman who is busy creating a human being to host, and that is the greatest gift of all. While I typically enjoy hosting family and friends during the holiday season, when I was pregnant hosting was the last thing I wanted to do, and I had the perfect guilt-free excuse to not lift a finger during the holidays. It was so glorious.