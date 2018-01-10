7 Signs Your Relationship Is Giving You Anxiety

Is your relationship causing you anxiety? Maybe is it and maybe you’re not even aware of it. Here are seven signs that your relationship just might be the root of your anxiety.

1. You’re Preoccupied With Your Partner “Preoccupation with the relationship can create anxiety,” says Silva. “If you are constantly wondering what they’re doing, checking their social feeds, or feeling insecure in the relationship, that diverts focus on what you need to be happy and only focuses on their happiness without you in it.” Although there’s nothing wrong with checking your partner’s social media, because, hey, it’s there, if you’re checking in on it with the intent of looking for something — that’s probably not even there — it can definitely be a problem.

2. You Overthink What You Wish You Could Say In a healthy relationship, communication is key. But if you can’t communicate what you want and you let it build up inside you, it’s only natural that it will cause you anxiety. There’s nothing quite like going over and over in your head what you wish you could say or did say in certain situations to drive your anxiety levels way up. “If you feel like you can’t express what you feel without having a full script written or anticipate their reactions to you,” says Silva, “this will eventually evolve into more frequent episodes of anxiety over time.”

3. You’re Fighting With Yourself And Your Partner When anxiety hits, it doesn’t just stem from the arguments you have with your partner, but the arguments you have with yourself. There’s an inner struggle for those of us who suffer from anxiety, as we fight with ourselves to make sense of situations — situations that concern not only us, but that also concern our relationships. “If minor arguments create physiological symptoms of anxiety, it becomes you fighting with yourself,” says Silva. “When someone: a) needs to have things their own way all the time, or b) is not willing to compromise and becomes manipulative (i.e., lying, begins demeaning you, intentionally tries to create self-doubt within you, abusive, or aggressive) when they don’t get their way, it will only get worse over time.”

4. You Struggle To Resolve Arguments In addition to the internal and external fighting, comes the need to resolve arguments — something that can be tricky when your relationship is giving you anxiety and they’re controlling. As Silva points out, “[Your partner] needs to resolve what is triggering their controlling and uncompromising behavior before they continue being in the relationship.” Especially since their behavior is causing you anxiety.

5. You’re Unable To Compromise In A Healthy Manner It’s one thing to not be able to compromise in a relationship because you’re headstrong and won’t budge, but it’s another thing to compromise in a way that always lets your partner get what they want. In fact, on your end, that’s not even a compromise; that’s just giving up and, in doing so, you lose some of yourself, which leads to more anxiety. “Relationships require a great deal of compromise and striking a balance where both partners are happy is sometimes challenging,” say Silva. “But, if you find yourself acquiescing to your partner’s needs most of the time… it can exacerbate anxiety.”

6. You’re Replacing Your Desires With Their Desires “In defining what you want based on someone else in order to please them,” says Silva, “you may be replacing your life’s desires in the long run, [increasing] symptoms of anxiety. Because your willingness to overly compromise isn’t enough to deplete your self-esteem and crank your anxiety into even higher gear, when you let your partner’s desires replace yours, it’s like you start to disappear. As more of you is lost to your relationship, more anxiety will follow.