8 Jobs That Take Biggest Toll on Marriages

Some jobs seem to take a greater toll on a marriage than others. Low pay, lousy hours—think nights and weekends—and work environments that involve alcohol are among the usual factors, per 24/7 Wall St. Here are the eight worst jobs for marriage from its analysis, with casino work showing up twice in the top five:

1. Casino gaming managers: divorce rate, 52.9%

2. Bartenders; 52.7%

3. Flight attendants; 50.5%

4. Gaming service workers (in casinos); 50.3%

5. Rolling machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal, and plastic; 50.1%

6. Switchboard operators, including answering service; 49.7%

7. Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal, and plastic; 49.6%

8. Telemarketers, 49.2%

