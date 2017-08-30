8 Signs You’re a Better Mom Than You Think

Moms today face an issue parents back in the day never thought twice about: constant self-doubt. Thanks to social media and perfect-looking parents on perfect-looking blogs, moms these days are often second-guessing their abilities and secretly comparing themselves to other people, who, let’s be honest here, are only really posting the good parts of parenting to Facebook and Instagram.

If you have moments where you feel less than stellar as a parent, you’re certainly not alone. But here’s a secret: You’re awesome. Yes, you! You’re doing a kick-butt job at this parenting thing — even on those days where you let the kids eat pancakes for dinner while watching a Paw Patrol marathon.

Here are 8 signs that you’re a much better mom than you think. #Supermom.

You wonder if you’re doing a good job. The fact that you’re wondering if you’re doing a good job is proof alone that you aredoing a good job. If you didn’t care about being the incredible parent you are, you wouldn’t pay it any mind. But you do, so that makes you phenomenal. You’re always looking for ways to improve (even if you don’t have to).While you may find yourself perusing the picture-perfect moms of Instagram to satiate your inner masochist, the truth is, you’re probably just looking for ways to get better at things you’re already doing. And aside from those social media sessions, you’re often trying to work on yourself as a parent in some way or another. Even the best of the best need improvement, but it speaks volumes when you actively seek it out. You have a massive collection of kids’ crafts, kids’ meals, and parenting hacks on Pinterest.No matter that you’ve never done a single one. Your heart’s in the right place! Your house is noisy and a little bit messy. While quiet, tidy homes are rather peaceful, the truth is they’re not really possible when you’ve got little kids. If your children are bouncing off the walls and singing songs, it means they feel secure and are having a blast. And if your house is a little (okay, a lot) messy, so what? Spending time with the kids is more important than doing dishes and wiping down countertops. Your children talk to you.Sometimes you may feel like a nagging parent, and that’s okay. Making sure there are always open lines of communication between you and your kids is ultra important. Whether your little ones are an open book or slower to express themselves, the key is that they feel comfortable talking to you. You’re there for them when they need you. Okay, fine, you may not have the time (or desire) to build an outdoor fairy house or whip up that glitter slime they’ve been talking about for months, but are you there when your children need you? When they’re scared? Lonely? Not feeling well? Yes you are, and that right there is A-plus parenting. Your eyes light up when you see your kids. Do your heart and face fill with joy when you see your children? Of course! And don’t think for a second that your little ones don’t notice. Your children feel completely and utterly loved.No matter what your circumstance is, no matter how many “impatient” days you have, no matter how many times the kids eat the same thing for dinner, one thing is certain: They know that you love them with everything you have. And nothing is more important than that.

Source: whattoexpect.com