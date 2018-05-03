9 MN Burger King Restaurants Close Without Warning On Same Day

Great, now where are you going to get your hands on a Whopper? Without warning to the public, nine Burger King restaurants in Minnesota closed suddenly last month. All nine closed as a result of their ownership group, Illinois-based P3 Foods, filing for bankruptcy last October according to Fox 9. The locations that closed include:
- 818 West Broadway, Minneapolis
- 3342 Nicollet Ave South, Minneapolis
- 16345 West 78th St., Eden Prairie
- 8340 Crystal View Dr., Eden Prairie
- 10000 County Rd. 9, Plymouth
- 1600 7th St. N, Saint Paul
- 1650 Robert St. S., Saint Paul
- 808 West Washington, Brainerd
- 222 Lincoln Ave. S. E., Saint Cloud
Source: bringmethenews.com