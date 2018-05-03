9 MN Burger King Restaurants Close Without Warning On Same Day

Great, now where are you going to get your hands on a Whopper? Without warning to the public, nine Burger King restaurants in Minnesota closed suddenly last month. All nine closed as a result of their ownership group, Illinois-based P3 Foods, filing for bankruptcy last October according to Fox 9. The locations that closed include:

818 West Broadway, Minneapolis

3342 Nicollet Ave South, Minneapolis

16345 West 78th St., Eden Prairie

8340 Crystal View Dr., Eden Prairie

10000 County Rd. 9, Plymouth

1600 7th St. N, Saint Paul

1650 Robert St. S., Saint Paul

808 West Washington, Brainerd

222 Lincoln Ave. S. E., Saint Cloud

Source: bringmethenews.com

