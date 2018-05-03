9 MN Burger King Restaurants Close Without Warning On Same Day
By Greg Travis
|
May 3, 2018 @ 11:29 AM

Great, now where are you going to get your hands on a Whopper?  Without warning to the public, nine Burger King restaurants in Minnesota closed suddenly last month.  All nine closed as a result of their ownership group, Illinois-based P3 Foods, filing for bankruptcy last October according to Fox 9.  The locations that closed include:

  • 818 West Broadway, Minneapolis
  • 3342 Nicollet Ave South, Minneapolis
  • 16345 West 78th St., Eden Prairie
  • 8340 Crystal View Dr., Eden Prairie
  • 10000 County Rd. 9, Plymouth
  • 1600 7th St. N, Saint Paul
  • 1650 Robert St. S., Saint Paul
  • 808 West Washington, Brainerd
  • 222 Lincoln Ave. S. E., Saint Cloud

Source:  bringmethenews.com

