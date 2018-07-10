9 Reasons a Summer Pregnancy Is Actually the Best

All The Maxi Dresses
To me, there’s nothing more comfortable for a pregnant woman to wear than a big, light, loose maxi dress. Not only will they keep you cool, but they’re considered appropriate (even stylish!) summer attire, so you’ll fit right in with the not-pregnant crowd.
A Solid Excuse To Stay Outside
If it’s gorgeous outside and I decide to lay on my couch and watch Netflix, chances are I’m going to feel incredibly guilty about it. That’s not the case if I’m growing another human being inside my body. And the best part is people understand! They don’t want you outside in the sun! They’re more than happy to accommodate your indoor fun, and without making you feel like you’re somehow missing out on all that sunshine.
So sure, Cindy, you go ahead to the beach, but I’m busy growing a fetus arm and leg over here.
Water Parks
Are they expensive? Usually. Are they crowded? Probably. But I love me a great waterpark, and the wading pool is where you’ll find my pregnant ass on many a summer afternoon. I can enjoy a nice soak while everyone else goes down some treacherous waterslide.
Pools
It doesn’t matter if it’s a community pool or an inflatable pool in my backyard, I want to be sitting in some small body of water as often as possible. And when it’s the summertime I can do that without a care in the world. Hell, my son can join me and it looks like I’m “parenting.” That’s what I like to call a win-win, my friends.
Literally Anything To Do With Water
I’m sure you’ve noticed a pattern by now, dear reader. But isn’t this really the best part of summer? All the excuses you have to go find a nearby body of water and jump in it? I love nothing more than making a trip to the beach, a pool, a waterpark, or setting up a sprinkler.
There’s No Fear Of Falling
If you live in a state that provides a bounty of snow and ice in the winter, you know what I’m talking about. I’m terrified of falling when I’m pregnant, and a slippery sidewalk or treacherous driveway makes that fear all too real.
I don’t have to worry about that in the summertime, though! And that’s reason enough to put up with the uncomfortably hot summer months.
Everyone Is Automatically Sympathetic
You have not experienced the depth of other people’s empathy until you’ve been pregnant in the summer. From people worrying about the amount of water I’m drinking to telling me to work from home when it’s particularly hot and humid to bringing me an extra fan or keeping on the air conditioning for longer than usual, everyone seems to be concerned about my wellbeing when it’s ridiculously hot outside.
Can it be annoying at times? Sure, but it’s also great to know that people, you know, care.
Flip Flops
I don’t have to bend down to tie my shoes, and I don’t have to worry about my toes freezing. That’s the dream, my friends. That’s the dream.
You Constantly Glow
Yes, it’s sweat, but people can’t seem to tell the difference… so I say just roll with it.