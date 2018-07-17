’90s Style Jelly Nails Are the Big New Summer Beauty Trend

Bright, eye-catching “jelly nails” have become a big hit on Instagram, with many people opting to try the style in neon hues.

Similar to the jelly shoes and jelly backpacks that were popular with youngsters in the 1990s, the jelly nails are slightly transparent.

They’re also known as ‘glass nails’ because of the transparency.

The jelly nails are being done in all shapes and sizes, with some going all out to have long pointed claws and others opting for a more sleek, square look.

To get the look for yourself simply ask your nail technician to add a clear tip to your nails or use clear gel to sculpt the extension.

But be warned that not every salon may stock the right tools or gels needed to recreate the cool manicure.

Some people have also been adding stickers and glitter to their jelly manicures to create interesting effects.

People on social media are big fans of the look, with more than 3,500 posts cropping up under the jelly nails hashtag.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook