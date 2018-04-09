A Solid Reason To Volunteer To Do The Dishes Tonight
By Greg Travis
|
Apr 9, 2018 @ 6:11 AM

Time to roll up your sleeves and do the dishes … your relationship may depend on it. According to a study by The Council of Contemporary Families, the chore that causes the most issues in a relationship is washing the dishes. The study found that doing the dishes is the chore women most want to split with their partner — and women who always did the dishes reported less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the dish-washing chores with their partner.  In case it’s been a while, we’ve included a refresher video on how to properly wash dishes.  You’re welcome!

Source:  ABC

