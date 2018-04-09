A Solid Reason To Volunteer To Do The Dishes Tonight

Time to roll up your sleeves and do the dishes … your relationship may depend on it. According to a study by The Council of Contemporary Families, the chore that causes the most issues in a relationship is washing the dishes. The study found that doing the dishes is the chore women most want to split with their partner — and women who always did the dishes reported less satisfaction in their relationship than those who split the dish-washing chores with their partner. In case it’s been a while, we’ve included a refresher video on how to properly wash dishes. You’re welcome!

Source: ABC

