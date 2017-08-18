ABC Planning On Bringing Back “The Jetsons”

The rumors of a return to The Jetsons are true! ABC and Warner Bros are officially developing a live-action sitcom version of The Jetsons, the futuristic cartoon series that ran from 1962 to 1963, and then again from 1985 to 1987.

The multi-cam reboot will be set in 3018, similarly to how the original series was set 100 years in the future in 2062, and will be run by Gary Janetti, with Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke also executive producing.

If the idea of this show doesn’t sound fun to you yet, consider the fact that Zemeckis wrote Back to the Future, and that Janetti’s credits include Will & Grace, Family Guy, and the Ian McKellen-starring multi-cam show Vicious.