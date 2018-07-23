Abducted Minnesota Woman Found Safe; Convicted Sex Offender Arrested

A sex offender is in custody after police say he abducted a Fergus Falls woman at gunpoint on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed that the woman was abducted at gunpoint from her rural Fergus Falls home.Fergus Falls police said the woman, Amber Simonson, was found safe and the suspect, Anthony Randklev, 39, is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

Family members said the man got into the house through an unlocked basement door, walked past two children and asked where their mom was. Simonson was in another room with her other two children. He was wearing a facemask.

Officials wouldn’t provide any further details, but court records show that Randklev has kidnapped at least one other woman.

In 2008, he was found guilty of abducting and raping a Fergus Falls woman. He took the victim’s phone and forced her to put on a ski mask as Randklev drove to a wooded area, according to The Fergus Falls Daily Journal. The victim was raped and Randklev told her “voices in his head told him to kill her.” She eventually convinced him to let her go and Randklev was arrested two days later after a high-speed chase where he nearly struck an officer.

Randklev has a history of “engaging in sexual contact with an adult woman and holding her against her will,” according to the Department of Corrections.

Randklev is a high-risk sex offender who last registered in Pelican Rapids, Minn. His criminal history also includes domestic assault and drug-related convictions. He also has assault convictions in Mohave County, Ariz., dating back to 2004.

Source: twincities.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook