Accused New Ulm Sexual Predator Now Charged With Welfare Fraud

The 57-year-old man from rural New Ulm who allegedly molested his wife’s daughter is now charged with welfare fraud.

Robert Sorenson is facing one count of wrongfully obtaining assistance by false statements. He’s due to make his first court appearance on the felony charge on January 9th.

According to the complaint, Sorenson and his wife Wendy lied about their income in 2016 and 2017 to make it seem like they were eligible for medical assistance, when they were not because they made too much money.

Investigators say during the two years, the Sorenson family illegally received $9,000 worth of medical assistance.

Robert Sorenson was the one charged because he greatly underreported his business income and because “Bob ran the show,” according to the New Ulm insurance firm that helped the couple with their applications.

Robert Sorenson is currently awaiting trial for allegedly molesting one of his wife’s daughters and setting up a hidden camera to take a naked videotape of another.

Wendy Sorenson is awaiting trial for child endangerment for allegedly knowing about what was happening and doing nothing to protect the girls. Results of a mental competency exam to determine if she is fit to face a jury are pending.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

