Add These Super Healthy Foods To Your Diet

To be healthy, you don’t have to subsist on a diet of grilled chicken, steamed broccoli and brown rice. Broaden your menu with some super healthy foods you may have never tried. These come from nutritionist Joy Bauer.

Next time you’re in the fruit aisle, grab some guava . It’s considered a tropical “super fruit” – because it contains 3 TIMES the recommended daily dose of Vitamin C. Not to mention a healthy supply of potassium and fiber! Guava also contains lycopene – an antioxidant known to fight prostate cancer. Unlike a lot of other fruits, you can eat the entire guava – rind, skin, seeds and all.

Another healthy grocery grab is ostrich meat . Studies show it's a great lean substitute for any recipe you'd normally cook with beef, chicken or pork. Ostrich is good for your eyes too, because it's loaded with zinc. That's one of the key ingredients that keep your retinas healthy.

Pumpkin seeds . These are en excellent source of magnesium, which is known to decrease your risk of heart disease and diabetes. Pumpkin seeds will ease your mind in other ways, too – since studies show that magnesium reduces the frequency and intensity of migraine headaches!

Over in the nut section, grab some pistachios . These have natural fibers that help lower cholesterol. Since they're the LEAST caloric of all nuts, pistachios are great for anyone on a diet. It doesn't hurt that they come in shells either. Because all that time you take plucking each nut will slow down the amount you cram in your mouth.

Here's one last grocery grab people don't usually buy: Beets. Experts say that beets are one of the best sources of betacyanins – an antioxidant that helps fight cancer. Plus, just one cup of beets covers nearly HALF your daily requirement of folic acid. The best part is you can eat them any way you like – raw, sliced, or slightly sautéed with olive oil and garlic.

Source: tesh.com