After Nasty Car-Semi Crash, MnDOT Makes Adjustments To Highway 14 Detour Near New Ulm
By Greg Travis
|
May 4, 2018 @ 7:12 AM

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today that adjustments have been made to improve driver awareness on the Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37.

The announcement comes after a car vs. semi crash rattled locals and called into question the safety of the intersection, which was recently converted to a all-way stop to accommodate road construction.

Beginning next week, rumble strips will be installed to provide drivers with an added warning.  In place at the intersection currently are flashing LED stop signs, “stop ahead” warning signs with red flags, and stop bar pavement markings at the three intersection approaches.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

