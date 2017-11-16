Al Franken: Accused of Unwanted Kissing, Groping

Add Senator Al Franken to the list of big names accused of sexual misconduct.

Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden says Franken made unwanted advances during a USO tour in 2006. She accuses him of insisting on rehearsing a kiss for sketch, and then forcing his tongue into her mouth. And on the trip home, he was photographed groping her breasts — outside of her clothes and a Kevlar flak jacket. The photo is included with her essay on the KABC radio website.

Franken has issued an apology, saying, “I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”