All the Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Food on Tax Day

Yes, most people dread Tax Day, but April 17 doesn’t have to be all bad. Just because you’ve been shelling out a bunch of money to Uncle Sam, that doesn’t mean you have to sit inside and eat boxed mac and cheese for weeks. If you’re looking for ways to save a little bit of money on April 17, visit one of these restaurants for free food or a discounted meal.

Boston Market

Participating restaurants (all of the freestanding locations not in malls) nationwide will offer a $10.40 Tax Day Special which includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink, while supplies last.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Visit this bagel bakery from April 11-17 to purchase a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels of your choice and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 with a downloadable coupon.

Chili’s

Wash away all your tax day sorrows with a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita, made with silver tequila, blue Curacao and pineapple juice.

Chuck E. Cheese

From Tuesday 4/17-Thursday 4/19, the children’s restaurant and playhouse will offer a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large regular-priced pizza. See, your family can still have some fun once the taxes are in.

Firehouse Subs

Download this coupon and take your friends to the sub chain. Order between Tuesday 4/17-Thursday 4/19, and receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

Great American Cookie Company

The bakery wants to “share the fun of cookies” during such a gloomy time. Visit any of the participating stores on Tax Day and receive a free limited-edition cookies and cream cookie.

Hot Dog On A Stick

Stick it to the man by eating for free. Visit the fast-food chain for a free original turkey dog or veggie dog on Tax Day.

Kona Ice

Because “there is no taxation without relaxation,” the shaved ice company has re-named Tax Day as National Chill Out Day. They’ll be passing out free shaved ice from their trucks on April 17.

Noodles & Company

Too busy to sit down and eat in? Noodles is running it’s annual “File Online, Order Online” promotion from April 11-18, where you can use the code “TAXDAY18” on any online order to receive $4 off any $10 purchase.

Quizno’s

Quiznos is offering a 10.40 percent deduction off any purchase including catering, on April 17 to Toasty Points loyalty app members. Not a Toasty Points member yet? Download the app and sign up to be eligible for the discount and receive a free 4-inch sub when you download it.

Schlotzky’s

The fast-food sandwich chain is offering a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Sonic

America’s drive-in is back with their Tax Day deal. Take the whole family, or just stop in yourself for half-priced cheeseburgers all day.

Sonny’s BBQ

Don’t give up on the IRS just yet. As part of their Irresistible Rib Special, this BBQ chain is offering half-priced Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Ribbed dinners with two sidekicks and homemade bread.

Tony Roma’s

Kick away your tax day blues. Visit the chain from April 14 through April 17 and receive a free Kickin’ Shrimp appetizer with the purchase of an entrée.

