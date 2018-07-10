Alleged Cocaine Deal At Flask’s Patio Results In Charges For Mankato Man

A call to police about a possible cocaine deal on the patio at a Mankato restaurant resulted in charges for a Mankato man.

Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Alan Weingartz has been charged in Blue Earth County with one felony count of drug sales and two felony counts of drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Flask on East Walnut Street at 7:16 p.m. on July 5 for a narcotics complaint. The complainant believed that three men were dealing coke on the restaurant patio; she’d then observed two of the men walk to a vehicle in the parking ramp, while the third stayed at the table.

When the men returned, police approached and asked the men to speak with them. Weingartz admitted to police he was in possession of cocaine, according to court documents. A search of Weingartz yielded four baggies of cocaine weighing approximately 9.04 gram, and $748 cash.

A vehicle searched during the investigation also turned up several items that Weingartz admitted to police were his: a folded $20 bill that contained .5 grams of cocaine, a baggie with a small amount of cocaine, two glass marijuana pipes, a smoking device, and various e-cig pieces with old residue.

Weingartz admitted to using cocaine every day, but denied that he sells the drug.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

