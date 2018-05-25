Alleged Groper At Land Of Memories Charged

A Mankato man accused of groping a woman at Land of Memories Park has been charged in Blue Earth County court.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that she had returned to her vehicle after a bike ride when 37-year-old Jeffrey Steven Coners approached her. She says Coners opened her car door and told her that she smelled nice, then grabbed her left breast and walked away.

The victim said it appeared that Coners had been drinking.

Coners told police he thought the victim was high, so he tickled her to wake her up, and may have inadvertently grabbed her breast. He admitted to police he had been drinking.

Coners is charged with gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

