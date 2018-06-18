Alleged Rape on MN Renaissance Festival Grounds

Carr Hagerman, a Minnesota Renaissance Festival official best known as the Rat Catcher character, was charged Tuesday in the alleged rape of a photographer on the festival grounds in September.

Hagerman has been charged with two felony counts of criminal-sexual conduct. Each count has a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. He is being held in the Scott County jail in Shakopee without bail.

Hagerman denied any wrongdoing, telling police that he was aware of several people making allegations against him. He admitted to knowing the victim, but stated that he and the victim were never alone together and did not have a sexual relationship.

According to the criminal complaint, a 32-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 23, 2017, Hagerman, the entertainment director for the festival, offered to take her to the upstairs room of a building on the grounds called Bad Manor to take pictures from an elevated vantage point.

Once upstairs, in what the woman described as a drum storage room, Hagerman noticed a pink ribbon she was wearing from a support group for women at the festival.

The woman told police that he became enraged at seeing the ribbon and ripped it off of her wrist. He slammed her head against the wall, calling her a whore, the complaint said.

Then he took “some type of pill,” she told police, and began brutally assaulting her until she blacked out.

During the attack, the woman said he threatened her, saying, “I know where you live. … I will f—ing kill you and destroy your life if you say anything.”

She was so traumatized by the alleged assault that when she went to Park Nicollet urgent care two days later for wrist pain, she lied to the medical staff, saying she had hit her hand on a door frame while carrying a box.

She eventually told a friend, who helped her report the incident on Oct. 30. Even then she was reluctant to identify her attacker because he had threatened her and she feared for her life, the complaint said.

After identifying her attacker as Hagerman, she filed a restraining order against him Nov. 29, according to court documents.

Source: twincities.com

