Alleged Sex Crime Inside Mankato West High School

Police are investigating an alleged sex crime that occurred inside Mankato West High School according to southernminnesotanews.com.

According to court documents, a 14-year-old girl reported to a school social worker on Monday that she had sex with a 17-year-old boy in the annex building.

In Minnesota, it is a crime for someone who’s more than 24 months older to have sex with a 14-year-old, whether “consent” is given or not.

The girl said that the boy asked her to come to the annex building basement and he wanted to engage in sexual intercourse, which they did. Video surveillance shows that the two did enter the annex and were walking around in the basement and later walking back to the main school.

The storage room where the incident allegedly occurred was not covered by the camera. The girl told officials that the room contained office equipment and a piano and that she had left a beverage bottle on the piano.

The girl had a sexual assault exam performed at the hospital and police have since collected a DNA sample from the boy.