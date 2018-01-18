AMAZON: Narrows List to 20 Cities

20 lucky cities have made the cut and are still under consideration for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Last year, the Seattle-based E-tailer made a big deal of its plans to open a second corporate center, inviting cities around the U.S. to submit proposals. Nearly 250 cities answered the call, but the list is now down to 20. They are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

The company expects to make a final decision this year.

Source: USA Today

