AMAZON: Narrows List to 20 Cities

20 lucky cities have made the cut and are still under consideration for Amazon’s second headquarters.
Last year, the Seattle-based E-tailer made a big deal of its plans to open a second corporate center, inviting cities around the U.S. to submit proposals. Nearly 250 cities answered the call, but the list is now down to 20. They are:
- Atlanta, GA
- Austin, TX
- Boston, MA
- Chicago, IL
- Columbus, OH
- Dallas, TX
- Denver, CO
- Indianapolis, IN
- Los Angeles, CA
- Miami, FL
- Montgomery County, MD
- Nashville, TN
- Newark, NJ
- New York City, NY
- Northern Virginia, VA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Raleigh, NC
- Toronto, ON
- Washington D.C.
The company expects to make a final decision this year.
Source: USA Today