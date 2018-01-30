Americans To Eat 1.35-Billion Chicken Wings This Weekend

If you’re planning to have chicken wings for munching during the Super Bowl, you’ll have plenty of company.

The National Chicken Council is predicting that 1.35-billion wings will be consumed in the U.S. this weekend. That’s up 20-million wings from last year and enough to circle the Earth three times.

Traditional bone-in wings are still favored over boneless. The favorite dip of choice among U.S. adults is Ranch, followed by Buffalo/Hot Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Honey Mustard and Blue Cheese.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

