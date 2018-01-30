Americans To Eat 1.35-Billion Chicken Wings This Weekend
By Greg Travis
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

If you’re planning to have chicken wings for munching during the Super Bowl, you’ll have plenty of company.

The National Chicken Council is predicting that 1.35-billion wings will be consumed in the U.S. this weekend. That’s up 20-million wings from last year and enough to circle the Earth three times.

Traditional bone-in wings are still favored over boneless. The favorite dip of choice among U.S. adults is Ranch, followed by Buffalo/Hot Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Honey Mustard and Blue Cheese.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

