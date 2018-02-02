Americans Expected to Spend $751 Million for Valentine’s Day This Year… on Their Pets!

Valentine’s Day has gone to the dogs — and cats.

And that is good news for retailers, according to a survey out Wednesday that predicted consumer spending on Valentine’s Day will grow 8 percent over last year.

The growth, according to the survey, is generated in large part because Americans plan to shower their pooches and feline friends with goodies on Feb. 14.

In fact, spending on pets is expected to jump 27 percent this year, to $751 million, according to the National Retail Federation.

“Millennials are the largest generation of pet owners,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF’s director of retail and consumer insights. “And they are doting pet parents.”

A number of retailers have jumped on board, including PetSmart, which has an online Valentine’s Day shop, including heart-shaped plush toys. Meanwhile, Amazon has a dozen pages of Valentine’s Day-themed pet merch.

Overall Valentine’s Day spending is expected to increase to $19.6 billion — after it fell last year for the first time since the recession.

