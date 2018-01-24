America’s 10 Most Hated Companies

If you’ve ever felt neglected, ignored, or even scammed by a company, well, 24/7 Wall St. has figured out who’s the best at being the worst. The site looked at a variety of consumer surveys, using three main metrics—customer service, financial performance, and how happy workers are—to see which companies Americans give an unambiguous thumbs-down to. Some of these companies are dogged by headline-making scandals, while others are simply plagued by bad service, shoddy security of customer data, or even “deceitful” business practices. Here, in ascending order, the most despised picks:
10. Cigna
9. Spirit Airlines
8. Vice Media
7. Sprint
6. Foxconn Technology Group
5. Electronic Arts
4. University of Phoenix
3. NFL
2. Fox Entertainment Group
1. Equifax