Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP Sold To Multi-National Food Giant!

Hard to believe that when Dan and Angie Bastian started a business in their garage back in 2001 that it would grow to become what it is today. And today it was announced that that Chicago-based food giant Conagra Brands has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Angie’s Artisan Treats from TPG Growth. Financial terms were not disclosed. “I love Conagra’s vision of being the most-energized, highest-impact culture in food. We see Conagra as a perfect fit for the Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP brand,” said namesake Angie Bastian. “We’re proud of what our team has built, and can’t wait to see it taken to the next level. Dream big, work hard and crush it!” Get more details on the sale at southernminnesotanews.com.